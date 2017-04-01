Palace stun Premier League leaders Chelsea with 2-1 win

Crystal Palace checked Chelsea’s progress towards the Premier League title on Saturday, goals from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke earning them a shock 2-1 win over their London rivals.

Cesc Fabregas opened the scoring for Chelsea, who had not lost at home since September, tapping in from an Eden Hazard cross in the fifth minute.

But speedy Palace, who had won their previous three games to climb away from the relegation zone, hit back with two in two minutes, Zaha angling a shot through Chelsea’s defence to equalise and feeding Benteke who chipped home.

Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey made a series of fine saves behind a well organised defence to deny waves of attacking moves from the league leaders. The defeat allowed second-placed Tottenham Hotspur to move to within seven points of Chelsea with nine games remaining.

Meanwhile, a toothless and injury-hit Manchester United missed a chance to close in on the Premier League’s top four when they were held to a 0-0 home draw by West Bromwich Albion.

The result left United in fifth place on 53 points from 28 games, four behind fourth-placed Manchester City who visit sixth-placed Arsenal on Sunday. West Brom stayed eighth on 44 points from 30 matches.

Young Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi scored a stunning goal to set his side on the road to a fourth Premier League win in a row as they beat Stoke City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The 20-year-old Nigerian, who arrived from Belgian side Genk in January, fired a stinging long-range shot into the top right corner to put caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare’s side ahead in the 25th minute.

Jamie Vardy needed just two minutes of the second half to double his side’s advantage, rifling the ball home with his right foot from the centre of the penalty area to secure all three points.

Leicester climbed to 13th in the table, four places below Stoke.

Eric Dier and Son Heung-min scored second-half goals to give Tottenham Hotspur a hard-earned win at Burnley’s Turf Moor fortress and breathe new life into their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Dier struck his first league goal since December 2015 after 66 minutes to set Spurs on their way before South Korean international Son sealed the win 11 minutes later.

The crucial victory came on what had looked as if it might be a miserable afternoon for the Londoners after they lost midfielder Harry Winks to what appeared a serious ankle injury.