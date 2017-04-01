Pillow fight held in Nicosia (video)

Dozens of people took part in the first ever organised pillow fight event to take place in Cyprus on Saturday.

The event, that took place in Phaneromeni Square, aimed at putting Nicosia on the International Pillow Fight map.

Despite that organisers expected many more people to show up, with over 500 people signing up to the Facebook event, and almost 2,000 listing themselves as ‘interested’, only dozens attended, some in their pyjamas, although they appeared to have great fun bashing each other with pillows until they burst and the air filled with feathers.

Initiated by the Urban Playground Movement – a global group which organises ‘free, fun, non-commercial events’ in the hope of replacing ‘passive, non-social, branded consumption experiences such as watching television’ – International Pillow Fight Day is now an annual event.