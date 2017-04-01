Realistic proposals needed at Sunday dinner says Anastasiades

What needs to be decided at Sunday’s dinner with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci is the recommencement of the settlement negotiations with realistic proposals that would serve Cypriots and not third countries, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday.

Speaking to members of the press following a service at Ayios Ioannis cathedral in Nicosia to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the Eoka struggle for independence in 1955, he said the Greek Cypriot side has been trying for 43 years to reach a settlement solution taking into consideration the concerns of the Turkish Cypriots.

The two leaders are to meet on Sunday for an unofficial dinner in an attempt to re-start stalled negotiations after their abrupt halt in February following the tension caused after the House vote for schools to mark the 1950 Greek Cypriot referendum for union with Greece.

Commenting on the reported conditions set by the Turkish Cypriot side on the recommencement of the talks concerning a new road map and a change in the procedure followed thus far, the president said that those who may suggest such a thing, “if they truly feel the need to speed up the procedure of seeking a settlement will have to come (to the negotiations table) the soonest and away from any preconditions”.

The other side, he said, must realise that supporting a settlement solution should not only be in words but in actions too.

“With proposals that is, that respond to the creation of a modern state that would not overlook the rights of justified concerns of any of its citizens,” the president said.

“What needs to be decided tomorrow, if we all share the same goal, is for the talks to resume immediately with realistic proposals that serve the people of Cyprus – Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and not the interests of any third country,” he said.

As regards the anniversary of the start of the Eoka struggle for independence on April 1, 1955, the president said this is a historic day and that the presence of the government in the events taking place “is nothing but a proof of the honour the state owes to those who gave their lives, to those who fought, tortured, made sacrifices in order to get rid of the English yoke and gain our freedom.

“No one can ignore this day, because as a result of that struggle, the Republic of Cyprus was established which everyone ought to respect,” he said.

The efforts made today, following the tragic events of 1974, he said, aim at the evolution of the Republic of Cyprus to a federal structure based on the principles and values of the European Union, of the international law and of the EU acquis.

Greece’s Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, who arrived on the island especially as the representative of the Greek government said that Greece and Cyprus “staying true to the principles of democracy and to the application of international law, are becoming the pillars of stability that will assist in the wider problems of the region”.