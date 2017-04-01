Woman arrested after driving five times over the limit

A 33-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday after causing a road accident while drunk, almost five times over the limit.

The accident occurred at around 3.20am on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway near Ayios Tychonas, when the car driven by the 33-year-old veered off course and crashed into a metal sign post. The woman was trapped in her car and had to be freed by the fire service. She survived the accident unscathed.

The preliminary alcohol test she was given indicated she had 101microgrammes of alcohol in her blood instead of the permitted limit which of 22μg.

She was arrested and held in custody.

According to the statistics of the last five years, police said, driving under the influence of alcohol was the main cause of fatal road accidents.