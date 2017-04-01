Woman arrested after driving five times over the limit

April 1st, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Woman arrested after driving five times over the limit

A 33-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday after causing a road accident while drunk, almost five times over the limit.

The accident occurred at around 3.20am on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway near Ayios Tychonas, when the car driven by the 33-year-old veered off course and crashed into a metal sign post. The woman was trapped in her car and had to be freed by the fire service. She survived the accident unscathed.

The preliminary alcohol test she was given indicated she had 101microgrammes of alcohol in her blood instead of the permitted limit which of 22μg.

She was arrested and held in custody.

According to the statistics of the last five years, police said, driving under the influence of alcohol was the main cause of fatal road accidents.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information