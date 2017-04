The Third President of the National Council of Austria Norbert Hofer is due in Cyprus on Tuesday.

Hofer will meet House Speaker Demetris Syllouris and will also have a working lunch with the chairman of the House foreign affairs committee Giorgos Lillikas.

He will also hold separate meetings with Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Famagusta Mayor Alexis Galanos, the deputy chairman of the House interior committee Giorgos Georgiou and Nicosia Vice Mayor Costas Mavrides.