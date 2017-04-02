Biggest-ever clean-up campaign in Cyprus

Around 35,000 volunteers “of all ages” took part in the Let’s Do It Cyprus islandwide clean-up campaign on Sunday the office of Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou said.

In addition to individual volunteers making up the unprecedented number, which was double last year’s participation, 563 organised groups with families, friends, NGOs, the National Guard, police, municipalities and forestry fire department workers “swarmed excitedly on roads, parks, fields and beaches”, an announcement said.

“With so many thousands of volunteers of all ages we saw the most successful cleaning campaign ever held on the island,” it added.

The clean-up was sponsored by organsations including the Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation, IMH, Lordos Plastics, media, UCLan University, Hellenic Bank, Cyta, OPAP, Vassilikos Cement, Hermes Airports, Petrolina, Kean and Green Dot among others.

The annual campaign takes place every April in 113 countries worldwide and aims to collect as much garbage as possible in one day.

It is the largest voluntary programme and the largest civil movement ever organised. The idea was born in 2008 in Estonia when 50,000 volunteers managed to clean much of the country in a day.

Now more than 16 million people take part in the Let’s do it World! Campaign.