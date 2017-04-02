Flowers: everyone has a favourite

By Patricia Jordan

Everyone has their favourite flower. Growers know this too and feature specially chosen plants each year to promote them widely in a blaze of publicity! The National Garden Bureau of America selects an annual, a perennial, a bulb and something edible. In the States, this is the Year of the Pansy, Rose, Daffodil and Brassic. Country Living Magazine in the UK has chosen the zinnia, which is having a resurgence of popularity after many years in the doldrums of gardening. These cheery annuals need regular deadheading to continue flowering until the first frosts appear. Some organisations are advocating that Supertunia Vista Bubblegum will steal the crown this year, which is okay if you like petunias!

My own choice would be the sweet pea Matucana, a heritage sweet pea with the botanical name of Lathyrus odoratus. It was given an Award of Garden Merit by the Royal Horticultural Society and well deserved too. Sweet peas are among the most favoured garden plants grown, certainly in the UK. They are very popular here too, although they bloom much earlier, as our winters are usually much milder, and temperatures warm up faster. Matucana has an intense perfume, much more than present day varieties. Modern breeding of other lathyrus has given us many different colour combinations suitable for cutting and showing that have bigger flowers on longer stems but the perfume tends to be lighter.

The annual seeds can be sown in the autumn to ensure early flowering. Some say that they should be soaked before planting and certainly as with similar hard-shelled seeds, it does help, but the modern thinking is that it is not necessary. Plant them in small pots or trainers and after they have produced two sets of leaves, pinch out the top growth so that there will be more flower stems later on. Plant them where they will show off their pretty flowers to best advantage, remembering that they grow best with their roots in the shade and their heads in the sun. I noticed another old-fashioned favourite of mine on the benches of Solomou Garden Centre recently, Campanula medium, otherwise known as Canterbury Bells. I grew this plant from seed a few years ago, but it is good to know that others like it too and can enjoy its beautiful, bell-shaped flowers in pretty shades of mauve and pink.

If you have any plant problems and need some advice, then put Saturday April 29 in your diary, as St Paul’s Cathedral in Nicosia will be hosting a fund raising Gardeners’ Question Time at 3pm in the hall, with Alexander McGowan (Herbs), Mary Michaelides (Cactus) and myself as the team of experts. There will also be a Plant Stall, with tea afterwards in the garden and all for €5!

WHAT TO DO IN THE GARDEN IN APRIL

Keep deadheading osteospermums and pansies if you want abundant flowers and occasionally feed them with a good all round fertiliser so that they re-bloom. The dry summer last year and the recent rain caused hundreds of osteospermum seedlings to pop up everywhere and where they have been growing in the same place for a long time, the bees, foraging among them have helped to change the colours, so that there are many muted colours now. Generally, they will not come true from seeds, so choose your favourites and take cuttings later on. It’s now too late to sow any more seeds or take plant cuttings as the resultant small plantlets will have to cope with the high summer temperatures and might not survive them. Keep weeding too – pull them out while they are still small as they thrive in warm weather as do other plants.

The late warm spring means that there are many bugs around. Black fly, and especially greenfly, love soft new growth, of which there could be lots on trees and bushes now. Left unchecked, the bugs can create untold damage to leaves and flowers buds so deal with them as you spot them. The well-tried old remedy is to use a drop of washing up liquid in water and spray often. If you can reach them, a finger and thumb is just as effective! Those horrid red beetles, Dioncontus neglectus, love the soft petals of daffodils and irises and the only way to deal with them, is to shake the flower and stamp on them – the beetles not the flowers! Don’t let water stagnate in planter saucers or before long, you could have masses of young mossies ready to annoy you. It only takes 10 days from the laying of eggs to adult flies.

Our old enemies the snails have had a field day this winter with all that earlier rain. If you live adjacent to farmland or green areas then you will probably have been inundated. Snails are nocturnal feeders, so go out at night with a torch and a bucket to collect them and then you can get rid of them en masse! Ants might start to become troublesome this month as the ground warms up, and they look to make new homes. Don’t let them get into flowerpots or they will make nests there completely killing off the plants. Either raise the pot off the ground on little Chinese feet, put the pot on a paving slab or if you are re-potting put a piece of nylon stocking or something similar over the drainage hole to stop them from entering the pot. If all else fails, use Permex 38, 10ml in 1 litre of water.

I am always being asked how to make agapanthus plants flower when they always seem to bloom so easily in garden centres! Some say that you have to let them crowd together in a pot, which sometimes works, but like other bulbous and rhizomous plants they start to make the next flower after the current one dies and that is when you should feed them, as you would with daffodils and other early bulbs. Occasionally you should split them up, in which case they may not flower next time round.

Topiaries, hedges and shrubs will be sending out new shoots now and a particular favourite is Photinia Red Robin, looking quite glorious in its spring garb. Clip them back into shape using shears or in the case of topiaries, sheep shears, when you need to get in close. If you didn’t manage to scarify your lawn last month, you still have a little time to do it by dragging a thin tined rake over the grass. You will be surprised at the rubbish you collect! Give it a feed with a proprietary spring grass feed afterwards, of which there are many available in most garden centres.

Roses are putting on new growth and what a joy to see them in flower again. I still have my favourites Rose damascena and the Banksia rose, although the latter has been very slow to burst into flower this year. I blame the cold winter this year, as there are plenty of little buds not yet opened. Although roses seem to flower all year, they do need a rest period to give of their best.

As you prepare to feed your fruit and nut trees next month for the last time until December, you may like to know that I have revised the Fruit and Nut Tree Pruning and Feeding Chart in The Cyprus Garden and The Cyprus Orchard due to the non availability of some garden products nowadays. For the update, email me at gardenclubofcyprus@gmail.com and I will send you a copy.

Plant of the Month Euphorbia epithymoides

Previously known as E. polychroma

This springtime long life herbaceous plant is now known as Euphorbia epithymoides. Coming originally from Middle and Eastern Europe, it grows well in other drier areas of the world when planted in full sun or partial shade. It is a very low maintenance plant, only requiring dead heading after the bracts have died off, and cutting down to ground level in the late autumn. It prefers not to be moved once established, and could die if this is tried. Propagation is usually by seeds, dropped around the vicinity of the mother plant.

Planted with other spring plants such as Cerinthe major Purpurescens, the acid yellow bracts attract the eye to the front of the border, while the actual flowers are tiny and hidden among them. Drought-tolerant and non-spreading, other than casting its seeds everywhere, this is a choice plant for hot gardens. If you do not care for seedlings everywhere, then make sure to cut off the dead heads after flowering. Autumn foliage can also be attractive as temperatures fall and the leaves and stems turn red.

As with most euphorbias, when the stems are cut, a milky sap is exuded that can be an irritant to some people, so always wear gloves when handling all but the tiniest of plants. Generally speaking, these plants are pest and germ-free, their only dislike is cold, wet soil.