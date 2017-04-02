Larnaca airport arrival had swallowed 75 bags of cocaine totalling 800g

Seventy five small packages containing a total of 800 grammes of cocaine was found inside the stomach of a passenger who arrived at Larnaca airport on Sunday, after he underwent a body scan, police said.

Police said the 21-year old had been acting suspiciously when he arrived – they did not say from where – and that when his person and luggage were checked, nothing was found. he was then asked to undergo a body scan at Larnaca hospital where it was discovered that he had swallowed the small bags of drugs.

Hospital staff treated him for removal of 75 bags which contained 800 grammes in total of cocaine. The man was arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal importation and possession of drugs, illicit receipt of drugs, and illegal possession with intent to supply.