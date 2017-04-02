Larnaca airport arrival had swallowed 75 bags of cocaine totalling 800g

April 2nd, 2017 Crime, Cyprus, FRONT PAGE 0 comments

Larnaca airport arrival had swallowed 75 bags of cocaine totalling 800g

Photo: CNA

Seventy five small packages containing a total of 800 grammes of cocaine was found inside the stomach of a passenger who arrived at Larnaca airport on Sunday, after he underwent a body scan, police said.

Police said the 21-year old had been acting suspiciously when he arrived – they did not say from where – and that when his person and luggage were checked, nothing was found. he was then asked to undergo a body scan at Larnaca hospital where it was discovered that he had swallowed the small bags of drugs.

Hospital staff treated him for removal of 75 bags which contained 800 grammes in total of cocaine. The man was arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal importation and possession of drugs, illicit receipt of drugs, and illegal possession with intent to supply.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information