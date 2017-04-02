Senior US energy official due in Cyprus

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy, at the Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources, Robin Dunnigan will visit Cyprus this coming week.

Last week the US official met in Washington with Cyprus Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides with whom she discussed the prospects for energy cooperation between the two countries.

It was known that Dunnigan, who succeeded Amos J. Hochstein at the US Department of State, expressed her wish to represent the US administration at the signing of the contracts between Cyprus and ExxonMobil on April 5 for the third licensing round in Cyprus` exclusive economic zone.

Cyprus is set to sign on April 5 and 6 contracts with the selected bidders of the third licensing round for explorations in blocks 6, 8 and 10 of its EEZ.

Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis has confirmed that upon the signing of the contracts the state will receive 103.5m euros.

The applicants selected in the third licensing round are the consortium of ENI and Total for Block 6, Eni for Block 8 and the consortium of ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum for Block 10.