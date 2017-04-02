Valuables worth over 35,000 euros burgled from Limassol home

Burglars stole two guns, jewellery and other valuables worth 35,800 euros from a home in Ayios Tychonos in Limassol on Saturday night, police said.

According to the complaint made to police by the 39-year old owner of the house, she discovered the break-in at around 9.30pm when she and her husband rushed home after receiving an alert from their security system on her mobile phone.

By the time they got home, the burglars had already left, taking the loot with them.

There has been a spate of burglaries in the Limassol area since the beginning of the year. Police believe the crime spree is a coordinated effort by an organised gang from abroad.

Information