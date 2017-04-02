Week-long clampdown on drunk driving from Monday

April 2nd, 2017

Police will on Monday begin a week-long campaign to clampdown on drink driving, they said on Sunday.

In a brief announcement they said driving under the influence of alcohol remained one of the main causes of fatal road collisions.

Also as of Monday, the police traffic department will roll out its new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) in some areas for testing.

The technology uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates so that officers can check on the spot if a vehicle is registered or licensed.

