Back to back screening in Indiana Jones marathon

While Limassol recently hosted the official Cyprus Marathon, here in the capital people prefer a side of popcorn. Yes, this is the best type of marathon: one in which you’re not required to run (other than to the loo between showings), but get to sit back and relax for eight hours straight while Indiana Jones does all the activity for you…

Hosted by GeekOtopos and the Pantheon Cinema, and taking place at the latter, the Indiana Jones and the Ultimate Trilogy Marathon will be wowing fans of the action film franchise on Saturday. It’s set to be a blockbusting night: the three original films one after the other, movies which have collectively taken over 1,000 million dollars worldwide and which all score within the top 400 in the global box office ranks.

Based on the adventures of Dr Henry ‘Indiana’ Jones, a fictional archaeologist, the franchise began in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark, in which Dr Jones is hired by government agents to locate the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis get their dirty hands on it. A prequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (a village is saved, sacred stones are returned) followed in 1984; a sequel, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (an action-packed quest for the Holy Grail), was released in 1989. Created by George Lucas of Star Wars fame, and directed by Steven Spielberg, all three are legendary… hence the marathon, says organiser Andreas Kyriacou.

“It’s kind of logical for us to host an Indiana Jones movie marathon, as we’re doing a whole Spielberg thing,” he explains. “Our first movie marathon, which we held in October 2015, was Back to the Future; and we’ve also held a Star Wars marathon. Spielberg was behind the scenes in both franchises, and we were all very influenced by him growing up.” With a slight diversion in December 2016 for a Lord of the Rings marathon – “we started at 10 in the morning and finished at one the following day; one person showed up in pyjamas” – the movie marathons cater in the main to the Spielberg generation. But they’re also a hit, says Andreas, with a younger crowd.

“A lot of the newer generation haven’t had the chance to see the originals on the big screen, and these movies were shot to be shown this way. It’s like watching them for the first time I guess – there are details you can’t always make out on your TV or laptop. And then there’s the interactive aspect as well…”

Enjoying an action-packed film in a cinema along with 150 like-minded audience members is an experience well worth having, Andreas maintains. “It’s a great feeling, plus you get to have a good chat in the breaks, along with barbeque from Urban Soul Kitchen, and a competition give-away from our sponsors: Gamers Boulevard, Irida Graphics, Splashin’ Turtle Productions and URadio. And then we also get quite a few cosplayers at each marathon; fewer at Back to the Future and Lord of the Rings, but loads of Jedi and Storm Troopers at the Star Wars marathon. This time, we’re not expecting a host of fedora-sporters, but if anyone wants to cosplay they’re more than welcome. I think Harrison Ford’s character is eminently relatable: he doesn’t have a real back story, but in this case it’s a plus; everyone is able to put themselves in his shoes – or his hat – in some way!”

With the Pantheon holding 300 in total, there’s plenty of room for everyone – unless, says Andreas, huge numbers of people show up. “At the moment we’re reckoning on about 150; that seems to be the average number and it’s a good start for what we’re trying to do…”

Not only are the movie marathons designed to raise funds for GeekOtopos – a non-profit organisation and collaborative hive – they’re also the seed of a new community. “I guess we’re trying to create a community based on film geek culture; there are loads of people in Cyprus who read comic books and watch sci fi, fantasy and horror movies, but no active film geek community. So by hosting these screenings we’re hoping to, at some point, introduce an annual genre film festival.”

For the moment, however, Indiana Jones is more than enough (although there’s talk of a Matrix movie marathon in the near future!). Who doesn’t thrill to the dynamic archaeologist on an historic quest to rescue the Ark of the Covenant / an Indian village / the Holy Grail? Let’s whip (ha!) out the popcorn and settle down for the best type of marathon around…

Indiana Jones and the Ultimate Trilogy Marathon

From 4pm to midnight on April 8, at the Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. Tickets cost €8 for all three films. For information and bookings visit the Facebook page Indiana Jones and the Ultimate Trilogy Marathon or www.splashinturtle.eventsmart.com