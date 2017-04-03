Changes to how doctors examine children

By Antonis Michael

The health ministry is preparing a protocol ensuring the right of children to undergo tests and other medical procedures in the presence of their parents.

The protocol is expected to be implemented by June.

The issue, which was discussed at the House human rights committee, was raised after parents’ groups complained that several state hospitals bar parents when children undergo medical examinations.

Committee chair, MP Stella Kyriakides, said the protocol would set the procedures to be followed in hospitals, ensuring the right of children to be with their parents during medical examinations.

Kyriakides said exceptions would be made if there are suspicions of physical or sexual abuse by a parent and for emergency medical procedures which could be hindered by the presence of parents. The health ministry has already prepared the protocol in cooperation with the Commissioner for Children’s Rights and will enter final consultations with state pediatricians and the Mental Health Services to shape the final version.