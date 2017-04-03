Fire service kept busy over the weekend

The fire service responded to 73 calls for assistance over the weekend, including rain-related problems in Nicosia, which saw heavy rains in some areas.

In five cases, firefighters had to open blocked rainwater drains while a motorist asked for help when a tree feel on their vehicle. All calls were made from the suburbs of Strovolos and Lakatamia in Nicosia.

According to a statement issued by the fire service, in the past weekend, the fire service responded to 73 calls for help, 39 for fire, 30 for special services, and 4 fake calls.

On Sunday, at around 6pm, there was a call for fire in two warehouses on October 28 Street in Acropolis, which are the property of the Minister of Labour.

The service responded with three vehicles and the fire was put under control at 18:15. Severe damage was caused to both warehouses.

The cause of the fire will be investigated on Monday.

