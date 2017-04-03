Host of cultural events in Paphos

April is by far the busiest month so far for cultural events connected to the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 with art, music and dance highlights to look forward to.

Artist Terue Yamauchi will present her multidimensional research on the relationship of man and the sea during the exhibition When Solid Begins Turning Fluid.

The exhibition, opening on Wednesday in Yeroskipou at 4pm, will feature a selection of videos, photographs and installations created in Japan, South Korea and the Philippines. The artist will also be present at the opening for an open discussion.

When it comes to music, celebrate International Jazz Day – April 30 – with a number of jazz concerts under the name Jazz Encounters in Paphos. Starting on April 29, Ibrahim’s Khan (where all the performances will take place) will get jazzed up for two performances. The two day jazz event will open with 13 musicians under the name Jazzologia Big Band at noon until 1pm. Next, the Sokratis Sinopoulos Quartet will show what happens when the ancient sound of the lyre meets jazz and modern music.

Get ready for more jazz on April 30 when three musicians – Gavriil Karapatakis, Hub Hildenbrand and Zacharias Spyridakis – will join together to perform in an intercultural jazz project, followed by a performance by the Irenaeous Koulouras Trio and Jess Korean, and then Ofer Ganor. This top-notch jazz encounter will make sure the jazz scene of Pafos2017 is forever remembered.

The ticket price for the two-day event is €10 for each day.

The pick of dance events is Mind Your Step, which will bring together actors from Europe and Cyprus who will connect modern dance with the urban landscape.

This free performance will take place on Saturday at Mouttalos Square at 4pm.

European Capital of Culture Pafos2017

www.pafos2017.eu, Tel: 26 932017