Limassol Easter bonfire warning

Limassol municipality has called on residents to hide away wooden items on their properties so that they cannot be stolen and used for Easter bonfires.

In addition to putting tempting wooden items out of reach, residents should also store away large plastic rubbish bins as they could be used to transport pieces of wood, the municipality warned.

Residents with queries concerning Easter bonfires and firecrackers should contact police headquarters in Limassol (25805050) or the municipality’s cleaning service (25362201).