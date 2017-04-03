Man arrested after serious traffic accident

April 3rd, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Man arrested after serious traffic accident

A 38-year-old woman was injured in a traffic accident in Limassol in the early hours of Monday morning, after which the driver of the car she was in was arrested.

According to the police, the accident happened at 1.50am on Christodoulos Hadjipavlou street when the car, driven by the 31-year-old man, crashed, first hitting a metal post, crashing through a metal fence and becoming immobilised when it hit a street light.

The injured woman was taken to Limassol general hospital where doctors diagnosed an injured clavicle and a head injury. She was kept in for treatment. Her condition is out of danger.

The driver was given an alcohol test which showed 28μg in his blood, rather than the allowed 22. Further police investigations revealed he was driving without a licence or insurance. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information