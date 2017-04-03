Man arrested after serious traffic accident

A 38-year-old woman was injured in a traffic accident in Limassol in the early hours of Monday morning, after which the driver of the car she was in was arrested.

According to the police, the accident happened at 1.50am on Christodoulos Hadjipavlou street when the car, driven by the 31-year-old man, crashed, first hitting a metal post, crashing through a metal fence and becoming immobilised when it hit a street light.

The injured woman was taken to Limassol general hospital where doctors diagnosed an injured clavicle and a head injury. She was kept in for treatment. Her condition is out of danger.

The driver was given an alcohol test which showed 28μg in his blood, rather than the allowed 22. Further police investigations revealed he was driving without a licence or insurance. He was arrested and taken into police custody.