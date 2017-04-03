Open University of Cyprus: Higher education within your reach!

Open University of Cyprus (OUC) is a public university dedicated to open and distance education and lifelong learning. OUC opens up a new world of opportunities in higher education to those wishing to pursue tertiary-level studies, without the limitations of conventional education, offering open access to a wide range of high quality, accredited, and career-oriented Bachelors, Masters and PhD degrees.

At Open University of Cyprus, there is no “one size fits all” approach to higher education. OUC’s places students at the heart of education with an ideal combination of flexible educational methodology, effective use of technology and continuous academic support, that creates an innovative environment, inspiring people to learn, enhance their qualifications and tailor their own educational path for personal and professional advancement, irrespective of age, time, location or life circumstances.

Since its establishment in 2002 and the launch of its first programmes of study in 2006, OUC has continued to grow steadily. OUC is a leading institution in promoting open and distance learning, with an enrolment of approximately 5,000 students in the 2016-2017 academic year, and an alumni community of nearly 3,600 OUC graduates.

Studies at OUC

For the 2017-2018 academic year, Open University of Cyprus is offering four bachelor’s and 22 master’s (17 in Greek, five in English) degree programmes, as well as PhD positions in 13 research areas. All programmes are organised by the University’s three faculties: humanities and social sciences, pure and applied sciences and economics and management.

Aiming to expand its horizons and recruit promising students form Cyprus, Greece, and beyond, seeking international qualifications, OUC also offers five master’s degree programmes in English: MBA, Cognitive Systems (jointly offered with University of Cyprus), Enterprise Risk Management (jointly offered with Hellenic Open University), Sustainable Energy Systems (jointly offered with Frederick University) and Adult Education for Social Change (Erasmus Mundus International Master)

Educational Methodology

Distance education differs from conventional classroom-based education, mainly because it allows students to complete their studies without physically attending scheduled lectures. OUC’s main educational tool is a state-of-the-art eLearning Platform – eClass – that facilitates online teaching and learning, allowing the establishment of virtual classrooms, equipped with real-time and asynchronous collaboration tools. eClass is a comprehensive and constantly evolving eLearning system that supports the educational process in all its phases.

The synchronous collaboration (virtual classrooms, live streaming), and asynchronous (forums, instant messaging) communication tools are fully utilised by experienced teaching staff, offering effective and interactive academic support, guidance, and advice. At the same time, learning experience is complemented by group tutorials, scheduled throughout the academic year, which are organised with physical presence, or conducted virtually on eClass.

The Open University Cyprus provides the opportunity of studying in a European public University without the limitations of conventional education. It offers affordable, high quality, distance learning undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. It provides a flexible educational methodology, which allows students to adjust their studies to fit in with professional, family and other commitments. It has a user-friendly, state-of-the-art eLearning Platform, and the multi-format educational material used provides a seamless learning experience. OUC’s experienced teaching staff offer continuous academic support provided by using synchronous and asynchronous communication tools and online or face-to-face study group tutorials.

2017-2018 academic year

22 Masters, four Bachelors, 13 PhD degrees.

Scholarships, and 10 per cent reduced tuition fees.

Prospective students can complete the online application form

New deadline: April 28, 2017.

