Performance to speak to our childhood

Before heading off to Athens in June to represent Cyprus in a theatrical contest, the play O Karagkiozis will be presented for two more performances on Friday and Saturday at the ARTos foundation in Nicosia.

The play by Lena Kitsopoulou offers a penetrating look into childhood. The hero’s path (played by Herodotos Miltiadous) is outlined from childhood to fatherhood. This path reveals wounds to his psychological wellbeing which were obtained during childhood. These wounds have devastating consequences for the future of the main character.

The 45-minute play, which is directed by Andreas Araouzos, is not suitable for people under 15-years-old.

O Karagkiozis

Performance of the play by Lena Kitsopoulou. April 7-8. ARTos Cultural and Research Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. In Greek. Tel: 22-445455