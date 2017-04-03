Remand for drugs smuggler who swallowed 75 bags of cocaine

A 21-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday after 800 grammes of cocaine were found inside his stomach was remanded for eight days on Monday.

The cocaine was contained in 75 small packages inside his stomach and was discovered during a body scan carried out after he arrived at Larnaca airport on Sunday.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal importation and possession of drugs, illicit receipt of drugs, and illegal possession with intent to supply.

Police said the 21-year old had been acting suspiciously when he arrived from Dubai but nothing was found on his body or in his luggage. He was then asked to undergo a body scan at Larnaca hospital where it was discovered that he had swallowed the small bags of drugs.

Hospital staff treated him for the removal of 75 bags which contained 800 grammes in total of cocaine. When questioned he admitted committing the offence and said he was going to be paid US$2,700 for the delivery of the drugs which he had swallowed in Brazil.

It was decided in court to request the assistance of Interpol and Europol as the suspect is probably a member of a drug trafficking gang operating in other countries as well as in Cyprus.