The Paphos district court on Monday remanded twin brothers in connection with an assault case outside a Paphos nightclub.

The 22-year-old twins were arrested on Sunday after a 33-year-old man reported to police that he was beaten up by three men when leaving the club at 4am.

The victim was taken to Paphos general hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured cheekbone and facial swelling. He had also lost two teeth during the attack.

Police announced that they are looking for a third suspect.