Tales of Medieval Nicosia

We are all guilty of referring to the past as the good old days but we don’t really have the chance to visit or revisit it. But this week there is that chance with the second Medieval Nicosia festival.

The festival will start on Thursday at 9am when the fifth annual conference on Medieval, Renaissance and Early Modern Studies Othello’s Island 2017 will take place at CVAR Severis Foundation. The conference, which will feature speakers from all over the world, is a three-day event and will be held from 9am until 5pm.

To register go to www.othellosisland.org/.

On Friday the festival will move to the Leventis Municipal Museum where guided tours will be given at 5pm in English and at 6pm in Greek. There will also be a Byzantine music concert at the Byzantine Museum of the Holy Archbishopic at 8pm.

Saturday’s highlights are a guided tour of the Byzantine Museum and the Cyprus Folk Art Museum at 10am and 3pm in Greek and at noon and 4pm in English.

The Sunday tour will be of medieval Nicosia, which will start at Famagusta Gate at 10.30am.

Full details of all free events can be found at www.facebook.com/events/1803620079960497/

Second Medieval Nicosia Festival

A festival with screenings, museum visits, storytelling and workshops. April 6-9. Multiple locations and times in Nicosia. Tel: 22-889600