UCy secures funding for medical precision centre

By Antonis Michael

The University of Cyprus has secured €400,000 in EU funds to prepare a business plan for the creation of a medical centre specialising in tailor-made diagnoses and treatments, it was announced on Monday.

“The choice of the project is considered particularly important because it demonstrates the innovative and high quality research conducted by the university in the important area of health,” UCy rector Constantinos Christofides said.

The grant was part of the EU-funded research and innovation Horizon 2020 programme.

According to an announcement, the funding gives the university the green light to prepare a business plan to create an innovative interdisciplinary research centre of excellence and integrated precision medical technologies in Cyprus and the region.

UCy’s proposal concerns the creation of a centre to maximise the effectiveness of medical practice by adapting the diagnosis and treatment to the particularities of each patient.

The centre, which aims to pioneer new medical technologies, will place special emphasis on the following scientific areas: modelling and disease simulation, intelligent diagnostics and bioinformatics, quantitative medical imaging analysis, e-health, embedded systems and medical electronics, and technology sensors and nanomedicine.