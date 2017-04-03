UK police arrest nine over brutal attack on teenage asylum seeker

April 3rd, 2017 Britain 0 comments

UK police arrest nine over brutal attack on teenage asylum seeker

A general view shows a bus stop near the Goat Pub in Croydon, London, Britain April 2, 2017

British police said on Monday they had arrested nine people after a “brutal” attack on a teenage asylum seeker involving a group of up to 20 assailants in south London.

Detectives, who are treating the incident as a hate crime, said the 17-year-old Kurdish Iranian boy was left with serious head injuries after the attack shortly before midnight on Friday as he waited at a bus stop with two friends near a pub in Croydon.

“It is understood that the suspects asked the victim where he was from and when they established that he was an asylum seeker they chased him and launched a brutal attack,” said Detective Inspector Gary Castle.

“He sustained serious head and facial injuries as a result of this attack, which included repeated blows to the head by a large group of attackers.”

The teenager remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition which is not believed to be life-threatening, police said. Officers said they had made nine arrests with eight remaining in custody and have also released pictures of three more people they wish to identify.

“Whilst arrests have been made, we now know that a large number of people, approximately 20, were involved in the attack on the victim,” Castle said.

In a tweet after the attack local lawmaker Gavin Barwell described those responsible as “scum” while London Mayor Sadiq Khan vowed the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information