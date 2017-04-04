Blast at Limassol bar

A blast caused extensive damage to a Limassol bar in the early morning hours of Tuesday, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident though neighbouring premises were also slightly damaged.

The blast started a fire at the bar on Amathus Avenue, which was being renovated. It was extinguished shortly after it started at 5am.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by an explosive device. When it went off the area was immediately engulfed in flames since the perpetrators had doused it with flammable liquid.