Bounced cheques on the rise again, says central bank

The value of dishonoured cheques rose an annual 13 per cent to €415,140 in the first three months of the year as their number dropped, the Central Bank of Cyprus said.

The total number of bad cheques reported fell by 16 per cent in the first three months of the year to 275 compared to the respective period last year, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The number of bad cheque issuers reported to the preliminary central registry fell an annual 28 per cent in the first quarter to 128, the central bank said. The figure included 68 individuals and 60 legal entities.