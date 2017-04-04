Defence agreement upgraded with France

An updated Defence Agreement between Cyprus and France was signed on Tuesday by Defence ministers Christoforos Fokaides and Jean-Yves Le Drian.

According to a statement, Fokaides was in Paris as the head of a ministry delegation.

The agreement strengthens and updates the existing agreement, in light of new security challenges in areas such as energy security, piracy and crisis management as well as terrorism.

The new deal, it was announced, is proof of the close ties between the two countries and further promotes Cyprus’ role as a security and stability contributor in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

During the visit, Fokaides announced the appointment of a defence attache in Paris as of September, aiming at further strengthening the two countries’ cooperation in defence and security.