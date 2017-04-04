Exhumation of Greeks killed during strife starts

Authorities on Tuesday began the exhumation in Nicosia of 11 Greek nationals killed in Cyprus during intercommunal strife in the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion

Six of them were part of the crew of Greek patrol boat Faethon, killed when it was bombed by Turkish air force jets off Xeros in Morphou Bay in August 1964.

They were buried at the Constantinou and Elenis cemetery.

The exhumation is a government programme and not the committee on missing persons, which searches solely for Greek and Turkish Cypriot missing.

Following that exhumation, the authorities will undertake another difficult task of finding and identifying the remains of 31 patients killed when the Turkish air force bombed the psychiatric facility in Nicosia in 1974.

Their bodies had been buried in the hospital’s grounds in Athalassa.