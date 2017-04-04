Jet2 adds new flights to Paphos

British budget airline Jet2.com has added new flights to Paphos from its newest bases in Birmingham and London Stansted Airport this week, and also offers free flight check-in from Paphos hotels.

“The company now operates flights to Paphos all year-round from Birmingham, with well over 20,000 seats on sale,” the airline’s press release said.

Holidaymakers in Paphos can also take advantage of Jet2holidays, choosing a package of a flight together with a hotel.

The free resort check-in service allows customers to check their bags at the hotel on the day of departure, leaving them luggage-free for the rest of the day and the airport.

“As well as launching these new routes to this enormously popular destination, we have taken the decision to introduce our exclusive and free resort flight check-in service in Paphos so that Jet2holidays customers can experience its benefits. Allowing customers to check their bags in at the hotel means that they can extend their valuable holiday time, as they are luggage-free and can breeze through the airport later on,” Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said.

More information can be found at www.jet2.com.