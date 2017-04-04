Join the battle against cancer

On Sunday get your running shoes on or get on your bike to take part in the Christodoula March to help support people with cancer and raise funds for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

The march will take place in all cities. Starting from the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre at 11am, president Nicos Anastasiades and other officials will officially launch the march. Participants will be accompanied by the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Police. The walk will go through Athalassa Avenue, Acropolis Avenue and then on to the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre.

Nicosia will also join in the battle to fight cancer with an all-day charity event for the whole family. Organised by the Bank of Cyprus, the event will take place at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Phaneromeni from 11am until 5pm. During the fund-raising event, there will be live music by DJ Maria Panosian and the Batukinio percussion band, food and drinks by Zorbas Catering, arts and crafts for the kids, storytelling and lots more for children to get involved with.

In Limassol the march will start from the Cyprus Anticancer Society Evagorio Day Care Centre at 62 Nicodemou Mylona Street at 11am. Walkers will be addressed by first lady Andri Anastasiadou, who will lead the march along with other officials. The march will continue to Riga Phereou, then to the roundabout junction of the Limassol courts, onto 28th October Street, Makarios Avenue, roundabout junction of the Limassol courts, Griva Digeni and Homer streets, and terminate at the Evagoriou Centre where a number of festivities will follow.

There will be three marches going on in Larnaca, all starting at 11am. The first will start from Phinikoudes Platform (near Hobos café) and be addressed by Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and other officials. This march will be accompanied by the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Metropolis of Tamasos and Orinis. The second march will have its start from the Youth Centre, Dasaki Achnas and the third at Ayios Mamas Square in Troulli.

The Paphos march starts from the town hall and will be addressed by the Mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos. The Famagusta march will start from Dherynia Town Hall and be addressed by House President Demetirs Syllouris. The walkers will be returned to the starting point by bus.

The Polis Chrysochou walk starts earlier at 10am from the Apostolos Andreas Church, terminating at the City Hospital. The march will be addressed by the city’s mayor Panayiotis Papachristofi.

If you can’t join the march but would like to contribute to the event, you can do so by vising www.stimaxi.com.cy.

Christodoula March

Walk to raise cancer awareness and funds. April 9. All cities. 11am and 10am inPolis Chysochou. Tel: 22-446222

Join the Battle, Fight Cancer

Charity event with live music, food, and lots for the kids to do. April 9. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-5pm. Tel: 22-128157