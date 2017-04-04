Leicester win to increase pressure on Moyes and Sunderland

April 4th, 2017 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their second goal

Leicester City secured a fifth straight Premier League victory and increased the mounting pressure on bottom-of-the-table Sunderland with a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Sunderland manager David Moyes, who has been widely criticised this week for comments he made to a female reporter last month, saw his side succumb to a fifth defeat in six league games after Islam Slimani powered home a 69th-minute header.

Leicester, who have climbed away from their own relegation battle to the relative safety of mid-table, saw Sunderland go close to an equaliser before Jamie Vardy fired home to seal the points.

With eight games remaining Sunderland have 20 points, eight behind Swansea City in 17th. Leicester, meanwhile, climbed to 10th with 36 points.

