Majority of Cyprus vineyards dedicated to quality wine

Cyprus boasted over 14,000 vineyard holdings in 2015 covering an area of 7,781 hectares (ha), the majority of which were dedicated to quality wine, the European statistical service said on Tuesday.

According to Eurostat, there were 14,202 vineyard holdings on the island with 87.4 per cent, or 6,798 ha dedicated to quality wine.

Most of that, or 93.6 per cent, was PGI – Protected Geographical Indication – the name of an area used as a description of an agricultural product or a foodstuff, which comes from that area or has a specific quality attributable to that area.

The remaining 6.4 per cent was PDO, or Protected Designation of Origin, the name of an area used as a designation for an agricultural product or a foodstuff that comes from that area or has a quality determined by the geographical environment.

In the entire European Union in 2015, there were 2.4m holdings cultivating 3.2m ha of vineyards.

Some 2.5m ha, or 78 per cent, of vineyards were dedicated to the production of grapes for quality wine.

Quality wine refers to both protected designation of origin – 2.1m ha, or 83 per cent of total quality wine area in the EU and protected geographical indication, 0.4m ha, or 17 per cent.