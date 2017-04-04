Musical collage of love

April 4th, 2017

Renowned Cypriot pianist Yiannis Georgiou will present his new solo recital under the name A Musical Collage of Much Loved Miniatures by the Great Composers on Thursday in Limassol.

Talking about the programme, the pianist said “my intention was to create a programme which can be loved by all not just by classical music aficionados. A programme full of contrasts with pieces of short duration, loved and familiar music”.

Georgiou will interpret popular works such as Love’s Dream by Liszt and The Seasons by Tchaikovsky, The Dance of the Swans by Tchaikovsky transcribed for solo piano, Reverie by Debussy, a Chopin Nocturne and Ballade and compositions by the late Cypriot pianist Nicolas Economou with evocative titles such as Greek Dance, Toy Shop and Lullaby.

Piano recital by Yiannis Georgiou. April 6. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/8. Tel: 77-777745

Information