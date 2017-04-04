Only one other person knew about John Cena’s plans to propose

The 16-time World Champion got down on one knee in the ring during WrestleMania 33 at the World Camping Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday (02.04.17) but, although the romantic gesture was captured on camera after the pair defeated The Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag team match, he has admitted only him and a member of the production team knew he was going to pop the question.

Speaking on ‘The Today Show’ on Monday (03.04.17), John said: “Just because of the fact it is a giant production, there needed to be at least one other person who knew.”

The professional wrestler had been planning to pop the question for a year and a half and even asked the brunette beauty to marry him in 2016 but did it while she was dozing off from anaesthetic – so she couldn’t remember the unromantic occasion.

He said in the ring: “I said, do you know, one day I’m gonna marry you? You said, yes. I just need you to say yes one more time.”

Nikki later took to her Twitter account to describe her latest proposal as “a dream come true” and couldn’t think of a better location than the ring to get engaged.

She wrote: “My Prince Charming made me his Queen in a place we call home. Last night was truly unforgettable. A dream come true!”

John also took to the social networking site to thank his WWE “family” for helping him put together a memory he will treasure forever.

He said: “I want to thank my always expressive “family” the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget!”

The couple have been together for five years.