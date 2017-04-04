‘Pink Star’ diamond sells for record $71.2m

April 4th, 2017 World 0 comments

‘Pink Star’ diamond sells for record $71.2m

A model poses with a 59.60-carat mixed cut diamond known as the 'Pink Star'

A 59.60-carat pink diamond sold for a record $71.2 million in Hong Kong on Tuesday to local jewellers Chow Tai Fook after a five-minute bidding war between three phone bidders.

The ‘Pink Star’, the largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America according to Sotheby’s, set “a new record for any diamond or jewel at auction”, the auction house tweeted.

The diamond failed to sell in November 2013. The gem fetched a record $83 million but the buyer could not pay.

A model poses with a 59.60-carat mixed cut diamond known as "The Pink Star" with a sale estimate of $60 million , at Sotheby's in London, Britain

A model poses with a 59.60-carat mixed cut diamond known as  ‘Pink Star’

However, Patti Wong, chairman of Sotheby’s Asia, said the Tuesday’s three bidders had been vetted for this sale.

“All three bidders…have a long standing relationship with the company and we were very, very confident that all three bidders had the financial capability and of course the buyer definitely had the financial capability,” she said.

“We’re not worried at all.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information