Talks to restart next week (update 2)

Negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem will resume on Tuesday, special advisor to the United Nations’ Secretary General for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide said on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Eide said that “after consultations with [President Nicos] Anastasiades and [Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa] Akinci following Sunday’s dinner, we have agreed that #CyprusTalks resume 11 April”.

An hour later, also on Twitter, Anastasiades expressed “satisfaction at the resumption of dialogue”.

“At the same time, I express the hope that we will focus on creative dialogue,” the president tweeted.

In a written statement shortly thereafter, Anastasiades repeated his Twitter message and added that he hoped to “be able to reach a solution that will be governed by the principles and values of the EU, with full respect for the European acquis and always taking into consideration the best interests of the Cypriot people”.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had spoken on the phone with both Akinci and Eide the previous night.

Talks for the island’s reunification between the two leaders had stalled in mid-February, when the Cyprus parliament voted to introduce an annual commemoration of the 1950 referendum for Enosis (union with Greece) in state secondary schools.

Amid Akinci’s insistence that the decision be revoked and Anastasiades’ arguing that the Turkish Cypriot leader was using it as a pretext to delay the talks ahead of the April 16 constitutional referendum in Turkey, Eide hosted a dinner for the two leaders last Sunday, which produced no result.

In a statement following Sunday’s dinner, the UN noted that the two leaders reconfirmed their joint commitment to finding a solution in the best interest of all Cypriots and exchanged ideas about the way ahead.

Furthermore, the announcement said that Eide would continue his interaction with them in order to lay the groundwork for the resumption of the negotiations as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Akinci, who was in Brussels Tuesday for a meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres, confirmed the Turkish Cypriot side was “ready to resume talks” on Tuesday.

The Turkish Cypriot leader hinted at standing by his demand for the revocation of the Cyprus parliament’s decision before talks can restart, and said developments in the next few days will make a new start in the talks possible.

It is understood that he was referring to a legislative proposal, introduced by ruling Disy and brought to Friday’s plenum, to strip parliament of the right to set school commemorations and hand it to the education ministry, which implies that the government will scrap all current commemorations and decide on a new list.

Akinci said April 11, as a possible date for the resumption of talks, had been put forth by both sides during the Sunday dinner.

“It is a shared perception that the developments of the next few days will make a fresh start possible,” Akinci said.

Akinci described the meeting with Guterres, which lasted a little over an hour, as “constructive” and said he “conveyed to the UN secretary-general everything that happened after Geneva” in January, and reaffirmed his commitment to a bizonal, bicommunal federal solution.

Despite reports to the contrary, Akinci did not meet any European Union officials in Brussels, the Cyprus News Agency reported, citing unnamed EU officials.

CNA said no meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, or Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn, was scheduled.

Speaking to reporters late on Tuesday, Anastasiades said “consultations had been made” with regard to the possibility of resuming the talks, and that Akinci “appears to have been persuaded after his meeting with the UN secretary-general”.

Asked whether the revocation of the House decision remains a prerequisite to the resumption of talks, the president said this “is not a matter for government but of parliament, therefore there is no issue of prerequisites”.

Earlier on Tuesday, prior to the announcement of the resumption of talks, Anastasiades had reiterated the Greek Cypriot side’s readiness to engage in talks immediately.

“Our position remains that we are prepared at any moment to continue the dialogue that will help us, we expect, achieve a solution,” the president said.

Anastasiades declined to comment when asked whether the Turkish Cypriot side did not listen to Greek Cypriot concerns.

“The entire effort is focused on our desire for a settlement of the Cyprus problem,” he said, adding that he could not predict whether the Turkish stance would change after the referendum in Turkey.