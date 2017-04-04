Trophies stolen from Omonia FC

Thieves broke into the clubhouse of Omonia football club in Nicosia early on Tuesday and stole several trophies.

Police said they were notified by the club that the establishment’s alarm went off at 4am.

Officers found that the perpetrators broke a sliding window to gain access, smashed a glass showcase and stole three or four trophies of as yet unknown value.

The two robbers were thin, tall and wore dark sweatshirts and hoods. They were speaking a foreign language which was not English, police said.