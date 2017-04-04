Trophies stolen from Omonia FC

April 4th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Trophies stolen from Omonia FC

Thieves broke into the clubhouse of Omonia football club in Nicosia early on Tuesday and stole several trophies.

Police said they were notified by the club that the establishment’s alarm went off at 4am.

Officers found that the perpetrators broke a sliding window to gain access, smashed a glass showcase and stole three or four trophies of as yet unknown value.

The two robbers were thin, tall and wore dark sweatshirts and hoods. They were speaking a foreign language which was not English, police said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information