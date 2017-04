Yields continued to fall further after entering negative territory when the government sold on Monday a total of €100m in 13-week treasury bills at an average yield of -0.08 per cent, compared to -0.04 per cent on February 28, the Public Debt Management Office said.

The yields dropped at Monday’s auction even after the amount of subscriptions dropped to €189m from €313m in March, the PDMO, a division of the finance ministry said in a statement on its website.