April 5th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Akinci meets with Juncker

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday reiterated its support to the reunification talks during a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in Brussels.

The commission said it was a productive meeting with the two men discussion the current state of affairs in the Cyprus talks.

The two men agreed to be in touch. The meeting lasted 30 minutes.

Earlier, Akinci met Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

No statements were made after the meeting.

