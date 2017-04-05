Conflicting advice ahead of resumption of talks

The fallout from Tuesday’s announcement that talks between the two leaders will resume next week intensified on Wednesday, with Disy and Akel calling for efficient negotiations for a speedy conclusion, and the other political parties urging a more assertive stance by the Greek Cypriot leadership.

In a news conference, Disy spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the resumption of talks was “undoubtedly a positive development”.

“Only through negotiations can our country be rid of the Turkish occupation,” he said.

“We hope that the Turkish Cypriot side will return to the table with reasonable views, according to the principles of the solution framework and European Union rules.”

The party, Prodromou said, also noted the United Nations’ announcement on the resumption of talks, where it was “clear that negotiations continue without preconditions”.

But while restarting the talks is a positive step in itself, Akel leader Andros Kyprianou countered, it is crucial to ensure that the talks move forward.

“The second goal is even more important – to render the dialogue effective,” he said at a news conference, adding that Akel has presented its proposal on the way forward to both leaders.

“That is, that we must focus, first and foremost, on the important issues, bundle them together and have an open discussion, as if they were not even on the negotiating table. Then, air views freely on these important issues, and if convergences can be seen, formalise the talks – but, if not, treat this open discussion as though it never happened.”

This, he argued, is the only way to effectively explore the possibility of convergences and agreement on the key issues of the Cyprus problem.

On the other hand, the harder line opposition parties argued that President Nicos Anastasiades needed to be more demanding in the upcoming talks, scheduled to restart on Tuesday.

“The talks are restarting in a vague framework,” Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos said.

“Edek does not disagree with the principle of negotiating, but with the tactics and methodology followed.”

The Greek Cypriot side, he added, is in a climate of defeatism and constant concessions to the benefit of Turkey, not the Turkish Cypriot side.

“This tactic must be abandoned and become more assertive, with the deployment of our negotiating strengths so that a solution that is better than today’s unacceptable regime can be found,” Sizopoulos said, but fell short of naming the strengths he referred to.

The Citizens’ Alliance also supported the talks process, but said in its current format they could only lead to a new impasse or a solution that satisfies Turkey, which will inevitably be rejected by a majority of the popular vote in a referendum.

“Mr Anastasiades’ burying his head in the sand only allows Turkey to buy time and consolidate occupation and partition,” leader Yiorgos Lillikas said.

“Our appeal to all is, instead of focusing on our differences, to focus on Turkey’s plans and try collectively to design a strategy that overturns Turkish planning. This is why we insist on the National Council to be convened urgently.”

The Greens, also a part of the rejectionist bloc, expressed hope that the new round of talks will see Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci adopt reasonable views.

“We hope that President Anastasiades will ask of Mr Akinci for moves on his part to foster a climate of reconciliation,” leader Yiorgos Perdikis said.