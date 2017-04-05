Easter music is shared this year by many

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present two evening Easter concerts under the baton of Konstantinos Diminakis in Larnaca and Nicosia this week, under the name Ave Verum Corpus (Hail, True Body).

This year Christians all over the world will celebrate Easter together – something which won’t happen again for another 17 years. To mark the occasion and take this opportunity for us all to celebrate together, CSO will present an analogous programme featuring topical melodies by both eastern and western composers.

Evangelatos’ Byzantine Melody will transport the audience directly to the ambience of the season, while Shostakovich’s Sinfonia da camera arranged by Kostas Nikitas will lend a different dimension to this particular time of year. The programme will also feature the well-known piece Ave Verum Corpus by Mozart and Tchaikovsky’s Mozartiana.

Leading us through these melodies will be artistic director of Orpheus Kammerochester Wien, Diminakis. Diminakis, who studied orchestra conducting at the Vienna University of Music and Performing Arts, has conducted a number of orchestras, including the Orchestra of Ploesti and the Rzeszow Orchestra. He was chosen by the London Symphony Orchestra as one of the most talented young conductors of Europe for 2012.

He has conducted performances in opera houses, such as Klosterneuburg Opera-Austria, Opera de Bauge-France, Rose Theatre-London, National Opera of Greece and concert halls such as Musikverein-Vienna, Gasteig-Munich, Liederhalle-Stuttgart, Brucknerhaus-Linz.

Ave Verum Corpus

Easter concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. April 6. Terra Santa Catholic Church, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €12/7/5/3. Tel: 22-463144

April 7. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/7/5/3. Tel: 22-463144