Football academies flock to Ayia Napa

Football fans will be heading to Ayia Napa on Saturday for the start of the 17th annual international Ayia Napa Tournament for young footballers.

The tournament, which will last until April 12, is the largest tournament for academies in the Mediterranean and features 334 teams in total. This year the event has taken on an international aspect as 19 of these teams will be coming from Great Britain, Romania, Poland, Lebanon and Jordan.

Taking part will be the teams Modern Star, Beirut FA and Athletico SC from Lebanon, First Touch 04 from the UK, Pro Sport Bucuresti of Romania, Polish Soccer Skills and Knights FA from Jordan. Five different teams will be fielded by Athletico SC, the other academies are bringing two or three teams, while Beirut FA will come to the island with just one team.

Players aged six to 16 will compete in the tournament, which for the first time will also feature two female categories – one for girls over 16 and one for girls under 16.

As in previous years, the first kick off will take place on the morning of the Saturday before Easter and the finals are scheduled for Wednesday, April 12. All matches will be played at the Ayia Napa Municipal Stadium and the adjacent Athletic Center of Ayia Napa, which is made-up of 15 full size pitches.

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation and SoccerWorldCyprus are the main sponsors of the tournament. Both organisers have made huge efforts to give the tournament a more global attraction, as our excellent weather and pitch conditions are important factors when considering playing football. These efforts have been rewarded as last year there were ten teams coming from abroad.

Christos Constantinou, manager of SoccerWorldCyprus, spoke about the benefits for the local economy due to the arrival of the teams and the people who travel with them.

“More than 500 people will travel to Cyprus, footballers, coaches, escorts and parents, who will combine their trip with a week of vacation. If we also take into consideration the referees, volunteers and scouts coming from abroad, the arrivals will easily be over 500. With an average of five nights stay each, Ayia Napa will benefit with 2,500-3,000 hotel bookings from visitors just for the tournament. Also, thousands more will fill up the hotels in the area, as parents, coaches and footballers from various towns of Cyprus will choose to stay in Ayia Napa. A total of 5,000 footballers, aged 6-16 years old, will compete in the event”.

The event is under the auspices of the Cyprus Football Association and the Ayia Napa Municipality. Main sponsor is the Cyprus Tourism Organisation. Cytavision is the official broadcaster, with six finals – of the teams from 12 to seven-year-old – scheduled for live broadcasting from 2pm until 6pm on April 12. From 6pm until 7pm the broadcasting will screen the award ceremony.

A football tournament between football academies. April 8-12. Ayia Napa Municipal Stadium. Saturday-Tuesday: 2pm-6pm, Wednesday 6pm-7pm award ceremony. Tel: 23-744708