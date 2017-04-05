George Clooney has less time for pranks

The ‘Jason Bourne’ star is usually the subject of pranks handed out by the ‘Monuments Men’ actor but admits George has had less time as of late as he’s busy preparing for the arrival of his twins.

He said: “I don’t think he did anything to me this time, which makes me nervous because that means that something might happen. But I think because, you know, he had such huge changes in his own life, he has less time now.

“He can still definitely be fun, but he just has less time, you know what I mean? When he was single and we were doing Ocean’s Eleven that dude had nothing to do, but plot ways to pull pranks on people. But now he’s got a full-time job and a full-time family. I mean, that’s a lot.”

And Matt loves being directed by George, who he says he is “really really on his game”.

He added to E! News: “He really really knows his stuff. I mean he has been nominated for every award there is, and for a good reason. He is really really on his game, and that makes it fun because you kind of show up, and he’s done all of the hard work, and you just kind of get to play around.”

Meanwhile, Matt previously joked that he “doesn’t know” how George will cope having twins.

He quipped: “[George] said to me, ‘Well, you have four.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, but not at once!’ We did it one at a time. I don’t know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights … and there’s two of them? There’s just no way. But we’ll see.”