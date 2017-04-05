Land for Omonia’s doomed stadium handed over to the bank

Land at the Halepianes area outside Nicosia, initially earmarked for the construction of Omonia football club’s stadium, has been handed over to the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) in a land for debt swap, reports said on Wednesday.

According to daily Politis newspaper, the bank took over the real estate, made up of several individual plots, after its owner, Lockwood Properties Ltd, proved unable to service a €7m debt.

Lockwood Properties Ltd is owned by New Winner Investment, a company controlled by main opposition party Akel, known for its influence on the Nicosia football club.

The property had been used as collateral against a debt of €11m.

BoC initially filed a lawsuit against the company, which it later withdrew because it would have been a long-drawn process that could lead to a deadlock.

The bank came back with a proposal to Lockwood to buy the property for €7.3m and write off the remainder of the debt.

The agreement includes a clause that it will not be sold to any ‘unwanted buyers’ over the next 12 months. The clause was included following reports that Omonia’s Nicosia archrivals, Apoel, had shown interest in the real estate through a Ukrainian company associated with the club, Politis said.

Such a development would have inflicted huge political cost on Akel.

The land was bought in 2003 by the company for the construction of a stadium.

The plans never materialised – the project didn’t even receive the necessary permits – and in the meantime the club run into financial trouble that continue to plague it to this day.

Former club chairman Miltiades Neophytou is suing former president Demetris Christofias for some €21m, which includes money he had allegedly poured into the team at his behest.

It is understood that €5.9m of Lockwood’s debt was money drawn against the property to pay Neophytou.