Landmark energy contract signed for block 10

The contract for the exploration and production-sharing of block 10 in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) was signed on Wednesday, in the presence of ministers of energy, foreign affairs, finance, and labour and delegations from ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum.

In a short speech after the signing, Energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis welcomed the commitment of the companies picked to develop block 10 to conduct exploratory drilling within 2018.

The government had decided to launch a third licensing round in February 2016, and managed to complete it within a year.

“By exercising our sovereign rights, we feel we have clearly achieved the target set by the government to attract oil and gas companies with extensive experience to operate in our EEZ,” Lakkotrypis said.

“The strategic significance of ExxonMobil’s and Qatar Petroleum’s presence in the EEZ of Cyprus and, for the first time, in the Eastern Mediterranean region, is immense, especially when considering their financial depth and calibre of expertise in the field of hydrocarbons and LNG.”

A total of 12 exploration wells will be drilled in the newly-licensed blocks 6, 8, and 10, the minister said.

A consortium between ENI and Total won block 6, ENI alone was awarded block 8, while the ExxonMobil-Qatar Petroleum consortium was awarded block 10.

“In this regard, we welcome the commitment of the ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum consortium, expressed this morning to the president, for the drilling of their first exploration well within 2018,” he said.

Overall, Cyprus will receive a total €103.5 million in signature bonuses from the three contracts.

To commemorate Wednesday’s signing, Lakkotrypis presented each company a symbolic gift, from the ministry’s Cyprus handicraft service: a copper copy of the ancient ship of Kyrenia.

“Copper was once the great source of wealth for Cyprus and the ancient ship of Kyrenia, the best-preserved shipwreck in the world, was salvaged from the depths of the Cypriot sea in the ’60s,” he told guests.

“Our sincere hope, therefore, at the start of our newly established cooperation, is that it leads to the fulfilment of our common goals and expectations, for the optimal exploitation of the underwater wealth in Cyprus’ EEZ.”