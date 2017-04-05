Man arrested for kidnapping estranged wife’s male friend

Police arrested a 38-year-old third country national on Tuesday evening who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a 31-year-old friend of his ex-wife in Paphos.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 38-year-old for kidnapping, threatening with a knife, and the use of force.

The 31-year-old, a resident of Paphos, reported to police that on March 20, while he was in the car with his girlfriend, 36, her estranged husband came at him with a knife and forced him into his own car.

He told police they drove around Paphos for two hours during which the attacker threatened to kill him, before letting him go near the place where he was abducted.

Last October, the 38-year-old had kidnapped his son without his mother’s consent and was placed on the country’s stop-list at the time.

Investigations are ongoing and the suspect is expected to appear in court later on.