April 5th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Protest over thousands of new ‘TRNC citizenships’

Serdar Denktash: 'granting these people their rights which haven’t been granted for many years'

 

Chairman of the Turkish Cypriot Democratic Party (DP) Serdar Denktash and the authorities in the north were slammed on Tuesday for granting thousands of new ‘TRNC citizenships’ to Turkish mainlanders.

Politicians and the public, through social media, heavily criticised the year-old National Unity Party (UBP)-DP coalition.

Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Chairman Tufan Erhurman issued a statement on social media on Wednesday warning the UBP and DP that the coalition should not be able to continue with a mentality that disregards the views of others.

Erhurman said they demanded the names of those granted ‘citizenship’ but he was refused on the basis of personal data.

“They are hiding the names because it might be understood that they granted citizenship to people who just completed five years instead of those who had been working with proper permits for 10-11 years,” Erhurman said.

The People’s Party (HP), led by Kudret Ozersay, was equally critical of the system in the north. The party said the system was not reliable and should change.

“Decision to grant citizenship should be given by the Turkish Cypriot authorities based on the conditions of the country. We consider any potential demand, persistence or pressure apart from this (decision of the TC authorities) wrong and as an intervention in the political will of the community,” HP said.

Serdar Denktas told the Turkish Cypriot ‘parliament’ on Monday that the UBP-DP administration had granted 7,200 ‘citizenships’, suggesting that more would be given.

“If this number rises to 27,000 it will because we are granting these people their rights which haven’t been granted for many years,” he said.

In recent years, Turkish Cypriot media have reported that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was putting pressure on the north for Turkish citizens living there to be granted ‘TRNC citizenship’.

