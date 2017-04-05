Three ballet pieces roll on the screen

Under the name A Contemporary Evening, K Cineplex in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos will screen the best of modern ballet from the Bolshoi stage on Sunday.

The recorded screening will showcase a one-time event from Moscow during which Bolshoi dancers performed a ballet in two acts. This ballet will bring together three short pieces by American, Danish and Russian choreographers Jerome Robbins, Harald Lander and Alexei Ratmansky.

A Contemporary Evening will bring together The Cage by Robbins, Russian Seasons by Ratmansky and Etudes by Lander.

The Cage is set to Igor Stravinsky’s concerto in D and stages a swarm of insect or animal-like women attacking their male prey. Russian Seasons is based on Leonid Desyatnikov’s score and paints a landscape of geometrical and colourful shapes with hints of traditional Russian music. Lastly Etudes is an hommage to ballet technique on a piano score written by Carl Czerny, in which simple and elegant ronds de jambe alternate with complex variations.

Both Cage and Etudes were premiered at the Bolshoi for the first time last month on the Moscow stage.

A Contemporary Evening sees some of the best dancers in the world come together to perform pieces by masters of contemporary choreography, resulting in an outstanding synthesis of bringing Robbins’ energy, Ratmansky’s witty brilliance and Lander’s virtuosity to a new level.

A Contemporary Evening

Screening of the ballet by the Bolshoi ballet. April 9. K Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos 6.55pm. €10/8. Tel: 77-778383