Akinci meetings in Brussels ‘productive’

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci described his meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker In Brussels on Wednesday as productive, and he said the same about a meeting he had earlier with Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

“As you know we are ready to restart our talks on Cyprus, after everything that happened. We hope that the coming days will define the way for the resumption of negotiations on Tuesday and we do not have too much flexibility regarding time to finish what we have ahead of us, because the year 2017 contains many risks,” he said.

The risks are the matter of hydrocarbons and the upcoming elections on the Greek Cypriot side, he added.

“The election campaign has already begun, we can see it. In the coming months we need to set an agreed framework to move forward with the details. Can we do it? If we work hard and continue with determination and the will there is a way, but if you want to proceed to a solution you cannot get everything you want. There should be a compromise.”

In his comments after the meeting he also stated that both sides must give and take and via a solution security and political equality should be covered.

“Then it will be possible to propose the agreement to ‘my people’ and Nicos Anastasiades to ‘his people’,” Akinci said, adding that the United Nations needs to intervene more between the guarantor powers in order to close the gaps.

“No mediation, no formal presentation of proposals by the UN, I don’t mean that. But they can help to agree,” he elaborated.

Referring to the referendum in Turkey, Akinci said that it has nothing to do with the talks. “They always blame me for trying to delay because of this, it is not true, it was never true. It is a separate issue, it is an internal matter of Turkey and they will decide. The negotiations of Cyprus have nothing to do with it. The negotiations were interrupted for other reasons, and I hope that these reasons will not continue to block us and the next phase,” he concluded.