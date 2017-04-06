Anticancer campaign takes off

THE Christodoula’s march campaign in aid of cancer awareness kicked off its fundraising campaign on Thursday with the participation of hundreds of volunteers collecting contributions at more than 40 kiosks in all towns.

The 42nd annual campaign, organised by the Anticancer Society, aims to support the two palliative centres for cancer patients in Nicosia and Limassol, hoping to surpass last year’s €500,000 collected from donations.

The campaign includes a march on Sunday, April 9, as well as the all-day charity event, Join the Battle, which will take place at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia on the same day.

Adamos Adamou, Chairman of the Anticancer Society, said that the fundraising campaign constitutes the main source of funding so that free services to the palliative centres Arodafnousa and Evagoreio can be provided.

“The people of Cyprus have repeatedly shown their support to their fellow sufferers. I invite everyone to be part of the campaign as any help is always returned to those in need,” he added.

Donations to the Anticancer Society can be made online at www.stimaxi.com.cy through the Quick-Pay application of the Bank of Cyprus, using the code DON-967073 and by SMS (for Cyta subscribers) at 7060: CAS5 for €5 donations, CAS3 for €3 donations, CAS1 for €1 donations.